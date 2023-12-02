Reed Sheppard set for first start vs UNC-Wilmington in final game of early season homestand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The twelfth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will tip off UNC-Wilmington on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4:00 p.m.

UK enters this home game with a 6-1 record, previously garnering their biggest win over a top-10 opponent in 22 years on Tuesday, Nov. 28 in a 95-73 win over the eighth-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard will make his first start for UK in place of D.J. Wagner, who exited the game against Miami with an apparent lower leg injury.

You can watch the Cats’ game against the Seahawks on the SEC Network. We will also have highlights and a recap of the storylines from today in ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20 p.m.

