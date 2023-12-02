Showers wrap up early Sunday, don’t stay away for long

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a bit of a dreary day across the mountains, but we have seen some much-needed rain. A cold front is crossing the region this evening bringing the showers, but the air behind this front isn’t going to be much colder in the short term. In fact, tonight we only drop into the lower 50s for lows. Showers will continue off and on early into Sunday morning but should taper off by lunchtime. Expect some very dense fog to start your Sunday and we see some eventual clearing by the afternoon. Highs will top out around the 60 mark for most of the region. As we head into Monday morning expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s.

Another quick-moving system dives into the Mountains on Monday and will likely bring some scattered showers. Highs will top out in the lower 50s. We should dry out by early Tuesday before system number three comes in on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. That system brings more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and could even bring a wintry mix to the higher elevations. Most of us will see highs in the 40s on Wednesday with lows in the 30s.

Once that third system moves out, high pressure builds back into the Ohio Valley and will keep us dry on Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be in the 50s and lows will be in the upper 30s. It looks like another storm system will move in during next weekend bringing a return of precipitation chances.

