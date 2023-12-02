Police waiting on Pulaski Co. murder suspect to return

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pulaski County are waiting for a murder suspect to return to Kentucky.

Officials said Sam Baker, 24, slipped out of his ankle bracelet in Somerset and was arrested in Kansas on local charges.

He was reportedly found with Adriana Brown, 28.

Baker was charged with the 2021 murder of Robert Claunch.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Baker was able to get weapons, and he was fortunate no one was hurt.

“Extremely concerned, based on the fact that we know he had taken a firearm with him. That was extremely alarming to us. We don’t know the purpose he had of taking the firearm if he wasn’t planning on using it. I am glad this outcome came about that he was not harmed and did not harm anyone else,” Jones explained.

Police said Baker will face more charges, including gun possession, when he returns to Kentucky.

His trial date was set for December 4, but it was pushed back to March.

