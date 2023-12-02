Perry Central picks up first win of season, beating Magoffin in DJ Begley Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 5 Perry Central Commodores took to Memorial Gymnasium in Hazard to take on the Magoffin County Hornets.

Perry Central got a hot start largely thanks to a dominant defense that forced several Hornet turnovers alongside efforts from senior Kizer Slone who hit several buckets back-to-back.

However, the Hornets would catch up to the ‘Dores, being only down by one point after Magoffin senior Zane Whitaker laid it in for two.

Eventually, the game was tied at 20 points, but seconds before the second period, PCC’s junior Trayten Woods his a 3-pointer to go up by three.

Perry Central would maintain their lead going into halftime 42-40 despite a corner three from Hornet Grayson Whitaker before the end of the half.

In the end, the Commodores slipped away with a 78-73 win during the DJ Begley Classic.

Next up for PCC, the Commodores compete in the WYMT Mountain Classic, first meeting with Harlan on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Next up for Magoffin, the Hornets travel on the road for a meeting with Ashland Blazer on Dec. 5.

