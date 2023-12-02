Perry Central picks up first win of season, beating Magoffin in DJ Begley Classic

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 5 Perry Central Commodores took to Memorial Gymnasium in Hazard to take on the Magoffin County Hornets.

Perry Central got a hot start largely thanks to a dominant defense that forced several Hornet turnovers alongside efforts from senior Kizer Slone who hit several buckets back-to-back.

However, the Hornets would catch up to the ‘Dores, being only down by one point after Magoffin senior Zane Whitaker laid it in for two.

Eventually, the game was tied at 20 points, but seconds before the second period, PCC’s junior Trayten Woods his a 3-pointer to go up by three.

Perry Central would maintain their lead going into halftime 42-40 despite a corner three from Hornet Grayson Whitaker before the end of the half.

In the end, the Commodores slipped away with a 78-73 win during the DJ Begley Classic.

Next up for PCC, the Commodores compete in the WYMT Mountain Classic, first meeting with Harlan on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Next up for Magoffin, the Hornets travel on the road for a meeting with Ashland Blazer on Dec. 5.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
Pikeville wins their third-straight title -- the program's fourth state title in the past five...
Pikeville football closes 2023 season with second three-peat in school history
April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later
Kentucky Lawmakers commission a study that will determine if SEKY would e a good host for a...
Kentucky lawmakers commission a study for a possible four-year university in EKY

Latest News

Hazard vs. Owlsey County
Hazard takes down Owsley County at home
WYMT Sports Overtime
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Friday, December 1, 2023
Pikeville wins their third-straight title -- the program's fourth state title in the past five...
Pikeville football closes 2023 season with second three-peat in school history
Pikeville State Preview
Pikeville State Football Preview 2023: Class 1A