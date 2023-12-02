Norton cardiologist raises awareness for heart attack increase during the holidays

Dr Mohammad F. Mathbout
Dr Mohammad F. Mathbout(Norton)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most stressful.

Cardiologists at Norton Heart and Vascular Institute say from Thanksgiving to the new year, there’s about a 5% uptick in heart attacks and heart-related ER visits. In some cases, just between Christmas and New Year’s Day, that can jump to 15%.

Many believe it’s caused by a combination of things: holiday stress, overindulging in food and alcohol, and colder temperatures.

Doctors say the most important thing is if you start to feel symptoms, don’t ignore them. Early signs of a heart attack happen in more than 50 % of people who eventually have one.

“Call 911 if you’re having acute symptoms, you’re feeling short of breath, you’re having chest pain, you’re having more swelling in your legs than usual,” Dr Mohammad F. Mathbout said. “If you’re unable to lay flat on your back or you’re getting short-winded, this is something your doctor needs to know about. And if it is difficult to reach him during the holidays, call 911, come to the hospital. These symptoms need to be addressed sooner as opposed to later.”

Experts also believe a week or two of celebrations doesn’t equal a sudden heart attack. More than likely, heart disease has been developing for a while.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
THE HAZARD NATIVE WAS ALSO A 2 TIME ALL AMERICAN AND A MEMBER OF THE 19-58 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS...
Former UK All-American & 1958 National Champion Johnny Cox honored in second half vs UNCW
US 23 Snow
KYTC gives tips on how to prepare for the winter weather

Latest News

Importance of screenings during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Remote Area Medical
Free pop up medical services coming to Pike County
Professionals at Mary E. Martin spoke about insulin pricing.
Perry County diabetes center talks insulin pricing
State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
Kentucky health leaders, lawmakers discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 emergency
The COVID national emergency is over, and now health departments are back to more normal,...
Ky. health departments returning to pre-pandemic operations