Norton cardiologist raises awareness for heart attack increase during the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most stressful.

Cardiologists at Norton Heart and Vascular Institute say from Thanksgiving to the new year, there’s about a 5% uptick in heart attacks and heart-related ER visits. In some cases, just between Christmas and New Year’s Day, that can jump to 15%.

Many believe it’s caused by a combination of things: holiday stress, overindulging in food and alcohol, and colder temperatures.

Doctors say the most important thing is if you start to feel symptoms, don’t ignore them. Early signs of a heart attack happen in more than 50 % of people who eventually have one.

“Call 911 if you’re having acute symptoms, you’re feeling short of breath, you’re having chest pain, you’re having more swelling in your legs than usual,” Dr Mohammad F. Mathbout said. “If you’re unable to lay flat on your back or you’re getting short-winded, this is something your doctor needs to know about. And if it is difficult to reach him during the holidays, call 911, come to the hospital. These symptoms need to be addressed sooner as opposed to later.”

Experts also believe a week or two of celebrations doesn’t equal a sudden heart attack. More than likely, heart disease has been developing for a while.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.