Knox Central picks up district win against Barbourville

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Central Panthers hosted the Barbourville Tigers in a district matchup before starting a 4-game road trip.

After a physical, highly contested first quarter, the Panthers were able to take over in the second quarter in route to their 70-40 win.

Both teams shared shots beyond the arc to keep things competitive.

Knox Central was able to hold an 18-14 lead after the first quarter.

The Panthers picked things up in the second quarter on both sides of the ball, outscoring the Tigers 21-10 to head into the lockers up 39-24.

Knox Central continued to pour on the points leading to a running clock for the last eight minutes of the game.

