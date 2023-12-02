Knox Central picks up district win against Barbourville

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Central Panthers hosted the Barbourville Tigers in a district matchup before starting a 4-game road trip.

After a physical, highly contested first quarter, the Panthers were able to take over in the second quarter in route to their 70-40 win.

Both teams shared shots beyond the arc to keep things competitive.

Knox Central was able to hold an 18-14 lead after the first quarter.

The Panthers picked things up in the second quarter on both sides of the ball, outscoring the Tigers 21-10 to head into the lockers up 39-24.

Knox Central continued to pour on the points leading to a running clock for the last eight minutes of the game.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
Pikeville wins their third-straight title -- the program's fourth state title in the past five...
Pikeville football closes 2023 season with second three-peat in school history
April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later
Kentucky Lawmakers commission a study that will determine if SEKY would e a good host for a...
Kentucky lawmakers commission a study for a possible four-year university in EKY

Latest News

Perry Central vs. Magoffin
Perry Central picks up first win of season, beating Magoffin in DJ Begley Classic
The Bobcats ferocious defense and sharpshooting offense led to a 91-54 win.
Bell County dominates at home vs. Knoxville
Hazard vs. Owlsey County
Hazard takes down Owsley County at home
WYMT Sports Overtime
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Friday, December 1, 2023
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Bell County Football - 6