Kentucky stunned in upset to UNC-Wilmington
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four days removed from a 95-73 win over No. 8 Miami (FL), No. 12 Kentucky lost at home to UNC-Wilmington 80-73.
The Seahawks led the entire first half behind 40% shooting from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats found themselves trailing at the half 41-33.
Kentucky struggled with ball security, leading the game with 13 turnovers.
Kentucky falls to 6-2 on the year and travel to take on Penn on Dec. 9.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.