Kentucky stunned in upset to UNC-Wilmington

Four days removed from a 95-73 win over No. 8 Miami (FL), No. 12 Kentucky lost at home to...
Four days removed from a 95-73 win over No. 8 Miami (FL), No. 12 Kentucky lost at home to UNC-Wilmington 80-73.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four days removed from a 95-73 win over No. 8 Miami (FL), No. 12 Kentucky lost at home to UNC-Wilmington 80-73.

The Seahawks led the entire first half behind 40% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats found themselves trailing at the half 41-33.

Kentucky struggled with ball security, leading the game with 13 turnovers.

Kentucky falls to 6-2 on the year and travel to take on Penn on Dec. 9.

