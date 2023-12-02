Hazard takes down Owsley County at home

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Head coach Allan Holland and his Hazard Bulldogs were back playing at home tonight, hosting Owsley County.

Holland and his crew took down the Owls 78-50 to move to 2-0 on the season while the Owls dropped two straight.

Next up for Hazard, the Bulldogs begin a six-game homestand as they play host to Jackson City on Dec. 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Next up for Owsley, they stay on the road with a matchup at Lee County on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

