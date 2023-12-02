Bell County falls to CAL in Class 3A State Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dudley Hilton and Bell County struck first on a nearly 13-minute opening drive against Christian Academy Louisville in the Class 3A State Championship at Kroger Field, but the Bobcats fell short of champion status after losing to CAL 41-16.

CAL’s win earns the Centurions back-to-back Class 3A state titles, following their 2022 title against Bardstown last December.

Bell County’s last trip to Kroger field before this season came back in 2019, where the Bobcats fell to Belfry 30-20.

Watch ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20 p.m. Saturday for highlights and more from the Bobcats trip to Lexington.

This story will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.