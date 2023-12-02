Bell County dominates at home vs. Knoxville
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County hosted the Knoxville Ambassadors for their second game of the season.
The Bobcats ferocious defense and sharpshooting offense led to a 91-54 win.
The Bobcats ended the first quarter with a buzzer beating three from Cameron Hall to go up 26-12.
Bell County (2-0) will host Tri-Cities Christian from Blountville, Tennessee on Dec. 8, 2023.
