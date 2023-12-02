Bell County dominates at home vs. Knoxville

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County hosted the Knoxville Ambassadors for their second game of the season.

The Bobcats ferocious defense and sharpshooting offense led to a 91-54 win.

The Bobcats ended the first quarter with a buzzer beating three from Cameron Hall to go up 26-12.

Bell County (2-0) will host Tri-Cities Christian from Blountville, Tennessee on Dec. 8, 2023.

