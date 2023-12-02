Bell County dominates at home vs. Knoxville

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County hosted the Knoxville Ambassadors for their second game of the season.

The Bobcats ferocious defense and sharpshooting offense led to a 91-54 win.

The Bobcats ended the first quarter with a buzzer beating three from Cameron Hall to go up 26-12.

Bell County (2-0) will host Tri-Cities Christian from Blountville, Tennessee on Dec. 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
Pikeville wins their third-straight title -- the program's fourth state title in the past five...
Pikeville football closes 2023 season with second three-peat in school history
April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later
Kentucky Lawmakers commission a study that will determine if SEKY would e a good host for a...
Kentucky lawmakers commission a study for a possible four-year university in EKY

Latest News

Hazard vs. Owlsey County
Hazard takes down Owsley County at home
WYMT Sports Overtime
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Friday, December 1, 2023
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Bell County Football - 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Pikeville Football - 6