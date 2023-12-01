WYMT White House Correspondent discusses historic day in D.C.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some history was made in the nation’s capital on Friday.

New York Republican Congressman George Santos became only the sixth member in history to be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives.

During Mountain News First at Four, WYMT Washington Correspondent Jon Decker talked about several topics, including the expulsion of Santos, the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the death of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

