WYMT White House Correspondent discusses historic day in D.C.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some history was made in the nation’s capital on Friday.

New York Republican Congressman George Santos became only the sixth member in history to be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives.

During Mountain News First at Four, WYMT Washington Correspondent Jon Decker talked about several topics, including the expulsion of Santos, the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the death of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

