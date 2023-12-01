WYMT, ARH presents check during ARH Game of the Week in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - At Thursday night’s ARH Game of the Week, North Laurel Lady Jaguars traveled to take on their cross-town rival, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals.

During the game, Greg Creech, representing WYMT and ARH, presented a $500 check to South Laurel’s principal Jeremy Kidd.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

