WYMT, ARH presents check during ARH Game of the Week in London

WYMT, ARH check presentation
WYMT, ARH check presentation(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - At Thursday night’s ARH Game of the Week, North Laurel Lady Jaguars traveled to take on their cross-town rival, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals.

During the game, Greg Creech, representing WYMT and ARH, presented a $500 check to South Laurel’s principal Jeremy Kidd.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

