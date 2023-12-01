Whitley Co. officials to buy new tasers and vehicles

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are working to bring updates to first responders in Whitley County.

Last week, the fiscal court approved the purchase for tasers for the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitley County Detention Center.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White said the sheriff’s office was struggling to replace old tasers.

“A few weeks ago, he had mentioned that they were really struggling with how to replace their tasers. Taser are much more expensive than people would think,” he said.

He said they put together a project to help get funding from coal severance funds.

“So, this is a purchase of 12 tasers for all of the road deputies here in Whitley County,” he explained. “Tasers are a great asset for officer safety and we’re glad our officers are getting an update.”

White said, while it should not be the first option, new tasers will give officers additional force opposed to using a gun or putting anyone else in danger.

He said they also approved transport vehicles for the Whitley County Detention Center.

“Those jail vehicles are used a lot for transports so, if they have to transfer to another jail, or if they have to pick someone up from another jail for us to house, or if they have to bring people to court,” he said.

He said some of the vehicles are old, adding they will use them as replacements if multiple cars are being used.

“If they have that many employees on the road and that many inmates being housed, sometimes a lot of them need to go a lot of places at one time,” he explained.

White said he is happy to help support emergency personnel in their efforts to update some of their resources.

