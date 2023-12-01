WATCH - ARH Game of the Week: North Laurel vs. South Laurel girls basketball

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In our first mountain basketball ARH game of the week, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars take on their cross-town rival, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals.

North Laurel is 1-0 with a win over Bell County 74-43 on Tuesday, November 28th.

This is South Laurel’s first game.

The Cardinal’s new court was dedicated Thursday night in honor of coach Roy Bowling before the game.

