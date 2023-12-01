Two dead in Martin Co. house fire
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - Officials with the Martin County Coroner’s Office tell our sister station, WSAZ, two people have died after a house fire.
Officials said the house is located on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek community.
This is a developing story.
We have a reporter heading to the scene and we hope to have more about this on Mountain News First at Four.
