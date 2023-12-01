Troubleshooters: Whistleblowers file federal lawsuit in Ky. juvenile justice debacle

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit by two whistleblowers at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention facility has now been filed in federal court.

The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice and two managers at the facility, Tera Beth Sweetland and David Kazee, are all named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in the state’s U.S. Eastern District Court.

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs, two nurses who worked at the facility, claim they were retaliated against for coming forward and reporting the alleged abuse of underage female detainees.

WAVE News Troubleshooters exposed the allegations surrounding a corrections officer at the facility, Neil Moorman and the facility’s failure to report the suspected abuse.

Once the nurses disclosed the information to the facility’s managers earlier in 2023, the lawsuit claims they did nothing about it.

The nurses turned to the Kentucky State Police, the FBI, and media outlets.

According to the documents, once the problems were exposed to the public, Kazee and Sweetland began retaliating against the nurses until they were both removed from their jobs. Prior to one of the nurse’s removals, Troubleshooters attempted to ask Sweetland questions about the allegations surrounding the Campbell County facility.

Sweetland declined to answer and sped away in her vehicle.

According to internal reports from the Department of Juvenile Justice, Moorman was accused of kissing, groping, and having other sexual contact with more than one teenage detainee. Troubleshooters confirmed employees also found romantic letters to the teens from Moorman, the report stated.

However, Moorman was kept on the job.

The reports continued to confirm the superintendent at the time, Kraig McWhorter, never alerted law enforcement.

Furthermore, the investigations uncovered one of the nurses pushed the issue with the head doctor. The reporting was then forwarded until reaching one of the investigators with the State’s Internal Investigations Bureau, or IBB.

Despite the emails Troubleshooters uncovered, IIB testified before the legislature they had not been notified about the allegations until about two weeks after.

This lawsuit joins others filed against the DJJ with similar claims of retaliation. Employees at other facilities also came forward reporting a series of possible civil rights violations including children not being fed, not being allowed out of their cells for weeks, not being allowed to call their parents or attorneys, and instances of physical abuse at the hands of staff.

A response to the nurse’s lawsuit has been filed by the state, denying all claims of retaliation for reporting the issues, stating they failed to present any facts their termination was a product of their disclosures.

The state asked the case be dismissed with prejudice and that the nurses pay their legal fees. Moorman and the facility’s superintendent were both later fired by DJJ.

Governor Andy Beshear ordered a number of changes to the department after riots erupted at the Adair County Facility, and the allegations of abuse surfaced.

