Tiny living robots made from human cells surprise scientists

Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.
Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.(Source: Gizem Gumuskaya/Tufts University/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Future treatment of serious health conditions may soon involve tiny living robots that are created from human cells.

They’re called anthrobots. A team of scientists created them using human cells from the trachea.

Part of the reason why they used those cells is because they are covered with cilia, or tiny, hair-like projections.

The scientists said the cells grew into clumps in a lab dish and used the cilia to move around.

Those cell clumps were then tested to see if they could move over damaged human neurons, and to researchers’ surprise, the anthrobots encouraged growth to the damaged region of the neurons.

The scientists said the experiments are at an early stage, but they said they hope that one day the anthrobots will be able to help heal wounds or damaged tissue.

The research is from Tufts University and Harvard University and was published Thursday in the journal Advanced Science.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Wesley N. Allen
Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash
A Floyd County woman was arrested for trafficking drugs.
Floyd Co. woman arrested for drug trafficking

Latest News

Dina from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the featured canine for the 2024...
TSA honors adorable hard-working dogs in this year’s free downloadable calendar
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the...
New US rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
Kentucky Lawmakers commission a study that will determine if SEKY would e a good host for a...
Kentucky lawmakers commission a study for a possible four-year university in EKY
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’