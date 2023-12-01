Staying unsettled at times into the weekend

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first weekend of December is looking mild and unsettled at times. Scattered showers are possible. It will not rain for the entire weekend, but you may need the umbrella at times.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

We are tracking a drying trend into tonight. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry, mostly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-50s. We are also watching out for some areas of patchy fog through tonight.

Off-and-on showers are possible on Saturday, especially near the KY/TN/VA borders. We stay mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, and lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Bell County will face Christian Academy-Louisville in the Class 3A state championship game at Kroger Field. If you are going to the game, the forecast will be very similar. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but it will not rain for the entire game. Temperatures look to stay in the mid-50s.

Rain Chances Continue

Scattered showers look to stick around for the second half of the weekend. Highs stay in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds on Sunday. Spotty showers are possible, but it will not rain everywhere or all day. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

Monday is trending cooler. Temperatures only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Stray showers are possible. Lows are back in the mid-30s.

Highs on Tuesday reach the lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower is possible, but the coverage does not look widespread. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast remains active on Wednesday as rain chances continue. We remain cool and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the lower-40s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

Thursday is trending drier. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows are back in the lower-40s.

