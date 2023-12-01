Southern Kentucky judge praises late court justice

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Teresa Whitaker was in high school when history was made in Washington D.C.; the first woman was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Back at that point, I had no ambition whatsoever of being a judge. I was going to law school to be a lawyer,” said Whitaker, now a Circuit Judge for Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties, who watched as Sandra Day O’Connor broke down a lot of barriers to allow other women to follow.

“She had a lot of pressure on her. Can a female do it? Can a female make those decisions?” Whitaker asked.

Whitaker herself was able to serve in a role that, before her, no woman had been in.

“So I was the first female, as the general jurisdiction circuit court,” she said.

Judge Whitaker said Sandra Day O’Connor had a lot of respect for others and always tried to weigh both sides of every issue. Whitaker said she also tries to follow the same attributes while on the bench in Pulaski County.

Early on in her career, she said watching O’Connor was an inspiration.

“If she can do that, why can’t I go out there and be an attorney?” Whitaker asked.

Whitaker added O’Connor was under the microscope but believes her work made it possible for every woman to serve afterwards.

Judge Whitaker noted women judges are also serving in family and district courts.

