Showers return to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Don’t forget the umbrella as you walk out the door. Scattered showers and breezy winds are likely on Friday, especially for the first half of the day.

Friday Forecast

A soggy, breezy start to December is on tap across the mountains. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. The better chance for rain looks to be before lunchtime. For the afternoon and evening, we are trending drier. An isolated shower can not be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours, but the coverage will not be as widespread.

If you are heading to Kroger Field as Pikeville plays Raceland in the Class 1A state championship game, an isolated shower will be possible. It will not rain for the entire game, but you may need the poncho at times. Temperatures remain in the mid-and-lower-50s.

We are also tracking some breezy winds to end the work week. We could see gusts up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s by Friday afternoon.

Into Friday night, a stray shower is possible, but most of the region looks dry. Lows only fall into the lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast

We are tracking some above-average weather for the first weekend of December as spotty showers linger.

Showers are possible on Saturday, especially near the KY/TN/VA borders. We stay mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, and lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Bell County will face Christian Academy in the Class 3A state championship game at Kroger Field. If you are going to the game, the forecast will be very similar. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but it will not rain for the entire game. Temperatures look to stay in the mid-50s.

Closer to home, we remain mostly cloudy and mild on Sunday. Highs stay in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Again, some spotty showers are possible, but it will not rain everywhere or all day. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern looks to stay active into next week. Similar to the weekend, we are not tracking a washout, but spotty rain chances will linger as cooler air filters in.

Monday is trending cooler. Temperatures only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Stray showers are possible. Lows are back in the mid-30s.

Highs on Tuesday reach the lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, isolated showers are possible, but the coverage does not look widespread. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s.

Spotty rain chances look to linger into Wednesday. We remain cool and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the lower-40s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

