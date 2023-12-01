Pikeville wins third straight state title

Isaiah Stanley after his pick-six.
Isaiah Stanley after his pick-six.(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville took the trip to Kroger field to take on the Raceland Rams in the Class A state championship, a rematch of last year’ 41-9 victory.

Pikeville won their third straight state championship, avenging their regular season loss 21-0.

Pikeville has won four of the last five state championships.

Tune into WYMT Sports Overtime tonight at 11 p.m. for full game highlights and analysis.

