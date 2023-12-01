Pikeville State Football Preview 2023: Class 1A

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers are heading back to Lexington for the third straight year!

Pikeville has been to Kroger Field five of the past six seasons, winning the last two state titles in 2021 and 2022.

“Well I think our kids grow up and know the high expectations of this program,” said head coach Chris McNamee. “They work extremely hard in the off-season and throughout the season we get great support here and (we’re) just tickled to death to be able to go back.”

The Panthers will play a familiar opponent in the Raceland Rams, a team Pikeville beat last season to win the state title 41-9.

The Rams, however, got the better of the Panthers in the regular season this year, winning 7-6.

“I think being able to play them again in the State Championship, you know, they still have that in the back of their heads and we definitely have that in our heads,” said Pikeville Quarterback Isaac Duty. (We beat) them last year, that was a great team last year not taking anything away from the team last year (Pikeville 2022), I think that where a great team this year too. They got all their guys back we got our guys back, so I think it’s going to be a great game.”

Kick-off from Lexington is set for noon, Friday, December 1.

Will have highlights and more throughout the day on WYMT and on Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.

