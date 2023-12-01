Organizations partner to create ‘recovery hub’

By RJ Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations are joining the fight against drug abuse.

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, Kentucky River District Health Department and other agencies are partnering to provide more resources within Whitesburg.

MCHC Behavior Health Director Sonji Adams said they all want what is best for people facing addiction.

“Everyone here that is involved in treatment wants the best for our population and our community and it’s almost impossible for one entity alone to provide that to everyone and meet every need by every patient,” she said.

Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard said they got the idea from a similar program created in Lee County.

”We had a dream of creating a one stop shop from anyone with substance use disorder. Substance use disorder is one of the biggest public health issues facing our region and we wanted to do something as an effective intervention to try to intervene in this problem,” he said.

He added, since they have seen success there, Whitesburg is another place that could benefit from it.

“We wanted to replicate this hub in other communities and Letcher County is just a prime area to do this because they’ve already got a great spirit of partnership down there,” he explained.

Lockard said they will provide more resources for folks at any stage of addiction and that includes folks currently going through it.

“Find out what resources they need, if it’s counseling, if it’s linkage to a primary care provider, if they’re ready for a bed in a treatment facility, they can get that,” he said.

“We want to make sure that we meet those mental health needs, we want to make sure we meet those substance abuse needs and then, just the basic, human needs for people, like food, shelter clothing, heat. Things that a lot of people take for granted are really big sources of stressors,” said Adams.

