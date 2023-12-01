North Laurel girls basketball beat South Laurel in our ARH Game of the Week
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In our first mountain basketball ARH game of the week, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars beat their cross-town rival, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals 55-40.
North Laurel is 2-0 with a wins over Bell County and South Laurel
South Laurel’s fall in their first game of the season, now sitting at 0-1.
The Cardinal’s new court was dedicated Thursday night in honor of coach Roy Bowling before the game.
