North Laurel girls basketball beat South Laurel in our ARH Game of the Week

South Laurel Girls Basketball
South Laurel Girls Basketball(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In our first mountain basketball ARH game of the week, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars beat their cross-town rival, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals 55-40.

North Laurel is 2-0 with a wins over Bell County and South Laurel

South Laurel’s fall in their first game of the season, now sitting at 0-1.

The Cardinal’s new court was dedicated Thursday night in honor of coach Roy Bowling before the game.

