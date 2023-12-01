North Laurel girls basketball beat South Laurel in our ARH Game of the Week

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In our first mountain basketball ARH game of the week, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars beat their cross-town rival, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals 55-40.

North Laurel is 2-0 with a wins over Bell County and South Laurel

South Laurel’s fall in their first game of the season, now sitting at 0-1.

The Cardinal’s new court was dedicated Thursday night in honor of coach Roy Bowling before the game.

