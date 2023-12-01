Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - UPDATE: Martin County Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT the two people that died in a house fire were a 1-year-old boy, Jason Lee Mollette and a 4-year-old boy, Greyson Marcum.

Their bodies are being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Original Story - 12:14 p.m.: Officials with the Martin County Coroner’s Office tell our sister station, WSAZ, two people have died after a house fire.

Officials said the house is located on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek community.

