Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released

Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.(WAGM)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - UPDATE: Martin County Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT the two people that died in a house fire were a 1-year-old boy, Jason Lee Mollette and a 4-year-old boy, Greyson Marcum.

Their bodies are being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Original Story - 12:14 p.m.: Officials with the Martin County Coroner’s Office tell our sister station, WSAZ, two people have died after a house fire.

Officials said the house is located on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek community.

This is a developing story.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and we hope to have more about this on Mountain News First at Four.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

