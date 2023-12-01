More than one million lights in Prestonsburg’s Archer Park this holiday season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Archer Park Light Spectacular is underway in Prestonsburg.

There are more than one million lights displayed in the annual light show.

Prestonsburg Tourism officials said each holiday season, the town is host to approximately 45,000 visitors who make their way to Archer Park for the free display.

The drive through light display is open from now until the new year. The lights come on around 5 p.m. and folks can visit inside the park until 10 p.m. each day.

There are also several other fun activities for folks to enjoy along with the lights.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said every year the park brings joy to thousands of people.

”It’s an opportunity to get out here enjoy the lights, enjoy the characters, enjoy Santa and carnival rides. Funnel cakes, that’s always a big treat. We want people to be able to get in the Christmas spirit and that’s what it is all about,” Stapleton said.

If you don’t want to drive, you can get out and walk around.

For more information on Prestonsburg Tourism events and the light display, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Wesley N. Allen
Man arrested, charged with murder after Laurel County crash
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police find stolen excavator, suspect
April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later

Latest News

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation
Organizations partner to create ‘recovery hub’
A Floyd County woman was arrested for trafficking drugs.
Floyd Co. woman arrested for drug trafficking
Wesley N. Allen
Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash
April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later