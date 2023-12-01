More than one million lights in Prestonsburg’s Archer Park this holiday season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Archer Park Light Spectacular is underway in Prestonsburg.

There are more than one million lights displayed in the annual light show.

Prestonsburg Tourism officials said each holiday season, the town is host to approximately 45,000 visitors who make their way to Archer Park for the free display.

The drive through light display is open from now until the new year. The lights come on around 5 p.m. and folks can visit inside the park until 10 p.m. each day.

There are also several other fun activities for folks to enjoy along with the lights.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said every year the park brings joy to thousands of people.

”It’s an opportunity to get out here enjoy the lights, enjoy the characters, enjoy Santa and carnival rides. Funnel cakes, that’s always a big treat. We want people to be able to get in the Christmas spirit and that’s what it is all about,” Stapleton said.

If you don’t want to drive, you can get out and walk around.

