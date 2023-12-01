Meteorological winter begins Friday

It certainly has already felt like winter at times, especially with how cold it got earlier this week.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It certainly has already felt like winter at times, especially with how cold it got earlier this week.

For meteorologists, winter begins December 1 despite the fact that on the calendar, it begins December 21. This is because meteorologists base winter off of temperatures and not how short the days are.

Statistically, in most places, December, January, and February are the coldest months of the year. This is certainly true in Kentucky.

In Lexington, our coldest time of the year lies between January 12th and 24th, with average highs in the low 40s and average lows in the mid-20s.

Average highs start falling into the 40s on December 3 and stay that way until February 25.

While December, January, and February are the coldest months of the year, January, February, and March are actually, on average, the snowiest months of the year, so we don’t have to be in meteorological winter to see snow.

Twenty-three percent of all snowfall in Lexington happens outside that time period.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey forecasts that we will see snow even after meteorological winter ends at the end of February.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
Wesley N. Allen
Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash

Latest News

The school received the keys to its first electric vehicle school bus after a grant they...
Barbourville Independent receives electric vehicle school bus
Breathitt County Public Library
Breathitt Co. Public Library seeing success in children’s program
Whitley County Courthouse
Whitley Co. officials to buy new tasers and vehicles
Samuel Baker escape
Police waiting on Pulaski Co. murder suspect to return
A Corbin man is facing several charges for his role in a domestic assault case.
Corbin man arrested following felony assault case