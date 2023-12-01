Meteorological winter begins Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It certainly has already felt like winter at times, especially with how cold it got earlier this week.

For meteorologists, winter begins December 1 despite the fact that on the calendar, it begins December 21. This is because meteorologists base winter off of temperatures and not how short the days are.

Statistically, in most places, December, January, and February are the coldest months of the year. This is certainly true in Kentucky.

In Lexington, our coldest time of the year lies between January 12th and 24th, with average highs in the low 40s and average lows in the mid-20s.

Average highs start falling into the 40s on December 3 and stay that way until February 25.

While December, January, and February are the coldest months of the year, January, February, and March are actually, on average, the snowiest months of the year, so we don’t have to be in meteorological winter to see snow.

Twenty-three percent of all snowfall in Lexington happens outside that time period.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey forecasts that we will see snow even after meteorological winter ends at the end of February.

