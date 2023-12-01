Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home

Firefighters rescued a frightened kitten stranded on the median wall of Interstate 285.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along Interstate 285 this week and has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to...
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Wesley N. Allen
Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash
A Floyd County woman was arrested for trafficking drugs.
Floyd Co. woman arrested for drug trafficking

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
The family of a teenage girl who says she discovered a camera in an airplane bathroom is suing American Airlines
A Floyd County man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase.
Floyd Co. man arrested after leading deputies on chase
Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned...
Officers rescue abandoned puppies stranded outside grocery store in frigid conditions
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93