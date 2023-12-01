Floyd Co. man arrested after leading deputies on chase

A Floyd County man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase.
A Floyd County man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Dwale man is facing several charges after he reportedly led deputies on a chase last week.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on November 23. It started when Keith Dougie Webb, 49, tried to escape deputies in a vehicle. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped but Webb continued the chase on foot in the Dwale area.

Deputies utilized a K-9 officer to search the area and later found Webb at a home. During a search of the home, deputies found fentanyl and methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

Webb was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), evading police, and wanton endangerment. Webb also faces a plethora of traffic charges.

Webb was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

