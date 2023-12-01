Corbin man arrested following felony assault case

A Corbin man is facing several charges for his role in a domestic assault case.
A Corbin man is facing several charges for his role in a domestic assault case.(Corbin Police Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man is facing several charges for his role in a domestic assault case.

Deputies with the Corbin Police Department responded to reports of a domestic assault at an apartment complex in Corbin Thursday. After they arrived, deputies were greeted at the door by a bloody victim.

After an investigation, officials determined a reported felonious assault happened at the home and within close distance of children.

Kevin Barnett, 44, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree assault (domestic violence), menacing, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening in the third degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and second-degree criminal mischief.

Barnett was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

