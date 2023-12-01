Buy your week-long ticket to the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

Buy your ticket now!
Buy your ticket now!(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Is your school’s basketball team playing in the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Basketball Tournament?

You can now buy your ticket to watch all of the action from one of the following participating schools.

Tickets will be sold at: Clay Co., Corbin, Floyd Central, Harlan, Harlan Co., Jackson Co., Knott Co., Knox Central, Letcher Co., Martin Co., North Laurel, Owsley Co. and Perry Central high schools.

Tickets are $25 and will give the ticket holder access to games each night of the tournament. Schools will receive $5 of the profit for every ticket it sold.

