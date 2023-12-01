Breathitt Co. Public Library seeing success in children’s program

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Every Friday, kids are accompanied by their parents or grandparents on a trip to the Breathitt County Public Library.

In recent years, the library has become increasingly more of an open environment.

”We pride ourselves on being very different here at the Breathitt County Public Library, because we think that we are the center of the community. We’re the hub for Breathitt County, for Jackson, and we pride ourselves on being a library that’s open. That’s public. We don’t really see ourselves as a library where we shush people,” said Breathitt County Public Library Director Stephen Bowling.

It is a hub for the community and a place for kids to playfully learn.

Once the kids walk in, they grab a snack, and the children’s programmer for the library, Misty Little, reads two books for them.

“It’s good for them to get into the situation where they’re in the routine of coming, sitting down, hearing a story. We kinda talk about it. Ask a few questions. We try to make it as interactive as we can,” said Misty Little.

The kids also get to engage in crafts, watch a short cartoon and check out a book at the end.

