Breathitt Co. Public Library seeing success in children’s program

Breathitt County Public Library
Breathitt County Public Library(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Every Friday, kids are accompanied by their parents or grandparents on a trip to the Breathitt County Public Library.

In recent years, the library has become increasingly more of an open environment.

”We pride ourselves on being very different here at the Breathitt County Public Library, because we think that we are the center of the community. We’re the hub for Breathitt County, for Jackson, and we pride ourselves on being a library that’s open. That’s public. We don’t really see ourselves as a library where we shush people,” said Breathitt County Public Library Director Stephen Bowling.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

It is a hub for the community and a place for kids to playfully learn.

Once the kids walk in, they grab a snack, and the children’s programmer for the library, Misty Little, reads two books for them.

“It’s good for them to get into the situation where they’re in the routine of coming, sitting down, hearing a story. We kinda talk about it. Ask a few questions. We try to make it as interactive as we can,” said Misty Little.

The kids also get to engage in crafts, watch a short cartoon and check out a book at the end.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
Wesley N. Allen
Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash

Latest News

Whitley County Courthouse
Whitley Co. officials to buy new tasers and vehicles
Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
The school received the keys to its first electric vehicle school bus after a grant they...
Barbourville Independent receives electric vehicle school bus
A Corbin man is facing several charges for his role in a domestic assault case.
Corbin man arrested following felony assault case