Bell County prepares for Class 3A State Championship

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats are heading to Lexington to take on Christian Academy - Louisville for the class 3A state championship.

“We’re just excited to be here,” junior linebacker Blake Evans said. “I don’t think anybody put us here at the beginning of the season, so just a blessing. We’re gonna go in there and surprise some people.”

Bell County’s last trip to Kroger Field was in 2019. Christian Academy - Louisville is coming off a state championship and is looking to repeat.

The Bobcats are led by star running back, Daniel Thomas, who set the state record for single-season rushing yards, most rushing touchdowns, and most points scored.

“The chemistry is at an all-time high right now,” Thomas said. “I think we are all meshing well. We’re here so everything is going great down here in Bell County.”

Bell County Head Coach Dudley Hilton is seeking his fourth state title as a head coach and his third at the helm for the Bobcats.

Kickoff for Saturday’s Class 3A football state championship is scheduled for 12 p.m.

