Barbourville Independent receives electric vehicle school bus

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at Barbourville Independent School took a step toward the future on Friday.

The school received the keys to its first electric vehicle school bus after a grant they applied for last year helped with the cost.

“We’re just ecstatic that we’re able to make this purchase and like I said we’ve had a lot of good partners and a lot of hard work went into this, writing the grant and getting all the numbers we needed so it was a team effort to make this happen,” said Barbourville Independent School District Superintendent Dennis Messer.

The bus was more than $390,000. However, with the grant and after including all of the possible safety upgrades on the bus, the school district only paid just more than $50,000.

“We feel like this bus is one of the safest we can put on the road and I believe we are trying to be a leader in the community. I know this is new technology but I think that our kids will have one of the best buses we can purchase”

Boyd Truck Center worked with numerous school districts in finding grants, rebates and tax rebates that would help the district down the cost of the upgrade.

“We’re very fortunate here to be able to bring some of that money into eastern Kentucky we got some others that will be delivering soon and we’re really excited that we could actually utilize the funding here,” said On-Highway Representative for Boyd Truck Center Nicholas Couch.

Principal of Barbourville Independent School, Brian Carey, said this upgrade will not only help the district save money on fuel costs but also provide a unique opportunity for students.

