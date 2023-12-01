Another Wildcat has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft

(WKYT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky starting cornerback Andru Phillips has declared for the NFL draft.

With UK, Phillips recorded 44 tackles and four pass breakups in 11 games this season.

The Mauldin, SC native racked up 76 tackles in his two full seasons with Kentucky.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan, with the first round on Thursday, April 25.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Woman charged in man’s shooting
Wesley N. Allen
Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash
A Floyd County woman was arrested for trafficking drugs.
Floyd Co. woman arrested for drug trafficking

Latest News

Kenneth Horsey - UK Football
Kentucky’s Kenneth Horsey has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft
UK wide receiver coach Scott Woodward has been fired.
Kentucky football fires wide receivers coach Scott Woodward
November 29, 2023
No. 12 Kentucky blows out No. 8 Miami in 2nd largest win over top-10 team since 2009
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with...
UK football players take to social media to announce return & transfer status