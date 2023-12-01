Another Wildcat has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky starting cornerback Andru Phillips has declared for the NFL draft.

With UK, Phillips recorded 44 tackles and four pass breakups in 11 games this season.

The Mauldin, SC native racked up 76 tackles in his two full seasons with Kentucky.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan, with the first round on Thursday, April 25.

