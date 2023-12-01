2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating

A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky are investigating an early Friday morning fire that killed two children.

According to the Martin County Coroner’s Office, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old died in the fire.

Authorities said they were called to a home around 9 a.m. for a reported house fire on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.

When fire crews arrived, they reported fierce flames coming from the home. They were able to help a woman escape the residence who was treated for smoke inhalation.

But 4-year-old Greyson Marcum and 1-year-old Jason Lee Mollette were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

The Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department said it’s not yet been determined how the fire started, and an investigation remains ongoing.

