Woman charged in man’s shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday in the Blue River area of Floyd County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff said the shooting happened at a home along state Route 404.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges are possible, the sheriff said.

While the victim’s condition wasn’t available, he was reportedly alert and talking.

