Woman charged in man’s shooting

Woman charged in man’s shooting
Woman charged in man’s shooting(KTTC)
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday in the Blue River area of Floyd County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff said the shooting happened at a home along state Route 404.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges are possible, the sheriff said.

While the victim’s condition wasn’t available, he was reportedly alert and talking.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Wesley N. Allen
Man arrested, charged with murder after Laurel County crash
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police find stolen excavator, suspect
Police warning about phone scam in Laurel County

Latest News

59-year-old Diane Gentry will finally graduate from Eastern Kentucky University with a...
EKU student graduating after 17-year pause
Kentucky Lawmakers commission a study that will determine if SEKY would e a good host for a...
Kentucky lawmakers commission a study for a possible four-year university in EKY
Wesley N. Allen
Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash
For a family of five, selling, buying and moving to a new home can be a big hassle. Ashlyn...
Cyber breach impacting Kentucky homeowners
Vote Here
Dr. Dana Edwards files to run against Rep. Hal Rogers in 2024