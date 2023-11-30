UK’s Rural Physician Leadership Program gets scholarship support from Anthem Medicaid

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky College of Medicine’s Rural Physician Leadership Program (RPLP) is receiving financial recognition from a notable medical provider, Anthem Medicaid.

The Anthem Rural Medicine Scholarships allots $100,000 to the University for fourth-year medical students who will use their training to work in a rural healthcare facility after their residency.

The RPLP began in 2008 on the campus of Morehead State University and aims to give physicians hands-on rural medicine training in a rural community.

Since the start of the program, it has graduated 110 physicians, with 46 of them going on to become practicing rural physicians and 35 of those being in the commonwealth.

Makayla Arnett is a fourth-year medical student in the RPLP and said that because of her family’s eastern Kentucky ties, she knew she wanted to practice rural medicine.

“So it’s really important that this program exists and that this is established in order to provide high-quality physicians that love eastern Kentucky and want to go back to eastern Kentucky,” said Arnett “and serve underserved areas in our population because everyone deserves high-quality care and everyone deserves to have access to that healthcare and ease of access... so that’s the mission of RPLP”.

Site Administrator for UK RPLP, Bodie Stevens, said the program is able to offer students more than a medical degree.

“When they come back to practice in a rural area they’ll have that business savvy that’s going to make them both a better-practicing physician and a leader within that small community that they’re practicing in,” said Stevens.

Fourth-year students in the program will have the opportunity to apply for the scholarship starting in January 2024.

