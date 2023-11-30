Tracking a wet, windy start to December

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As high pressure exits the region tonight, we are tracking a busy weather pattern to start the new month. Scattered showers and breezy conditions are likely on Friday, especially for the first half of the day.

Tonight Through Friday Night

The forecast begins to change as we go through tonight. Spotty showers will be possible, mainly after midnight. Low temperatures fall into the lower-40s by Friday morning under a mostly cloudy sky.

We are giving you the First Alert for a soggy, breezy Friday morning commute. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky, so don’t forget the umbrella as you walk out the door. The better chance for rain looks to be before lunchtime. For the afternoon and evening, we are trending drier. An isolated shower can not be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours, but the coverage will not be as widespread.

We are also tracking some breezy winds to end the work week. We could see gusts up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s by Friday afternoon.

Into Friday night, a stray shower is possible, but most of the region looks dry. Lows only fall into the lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast

We are tracking some above-average weather for the weekend as spotty showers linger.

It will not be a washout, but some isolated showers are possible on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the lower-60s by the afternoon, and lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. We remain mostly cloudy and mild. Highs stay in the lower-60s. Again, some spotty showers are possible, but it will not rain everywhere or all day. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern looks to stay active into next week. Similar to the weekend, we are not tracking a washout, but spotty rain chances will linger as cooler air filters in.

Monday is trending cooler. Temperatures only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Stray showers are possible. Lows are back in the mid-30s.

Highs on Tuesday reach the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, isolated showers are possible, but the coverage does not look widespread. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

The forecast is looking interesting by Wednesday. Models are hinting at possibly some wintry mix as cooler air filters in for midweek. This is not set in stone and will likely change, so we will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted. Wednesday is looking cold. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-40s early in the morning, but we look to fall into the mid-and-upper-30s by Wednesday afternoon. Lows dip into the upper-20s.

