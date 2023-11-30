Statewide ‘Cram the Cruiser’ aims to support local food pantries

Police cruisers sit at different locations to hold donations.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is participating in Cram the Cruiser as a way to raise funds and collect food donations.

Donations will go towards local food pantries during the holiday season this year.

KSP is requesting items such as canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juice.

All 16 KSP Posts will participate in the event. The event will run through December 4th.

Drop-off locations for the event include Richmond, Morehead, London, Frankfort, and Hazard.

For more information, you can visit Kentucky State Police

