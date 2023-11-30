One more dry day before rain chances increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the calm weather on Thursday because we are tracking scattered showers and breezy winds to return as we end the work week.

Thursday & Friday Forecast

As high pressure remains parked over the region on Thursday, we are tracking another dry day. Highs top out above average in the mid-and-upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Soak up the sunshine while you can because we are tracking some changes as early as Friday.

Into Thursday night, clouds begin to increase. Spotty showers will be possible, especially after midnight. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

We are tracking a soggy, breezy end to the work week. Scattered showers are likely on Friday, especially before lunchtime. We stay mostly cloudy and breezy. We could see winds up to 20-30 mph in some areas. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper-50s.

An isolated shower can not be ruled out by Friday night, but most of the region will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Weekend Forecast

We are tracking some above-average weather for the weekend as spotty showers linger.

It will not be a washout, but some isolated showers are possible on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the lower-60s by the afternoon, and lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. We remain mostly cloudy and mild. Highs stay in the lower-60s. Again, some spotty showers are possible, but it will not rain everywhere or all day. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

Next Week

The weather pattern looks to stay active into next week. Similar to the weekend, we are not tracking a washout, but spotty rain chances will linger as cooler air filters in.

Monday is trending cooler. Temperatures only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Stray showers are possible. Lows are back in the lower-30s.

Highs on Tuesday stay in the mid-and-upper-40s under a partly cloudy sky. Again, isolated showers are possible, but the coverage does not look widespread. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

Another cool day looks to be on tap for Wednesday. Temperatures only top out in the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Spotty showers are possible. Lows are chilly as we dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday night.

