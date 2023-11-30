Kentucky’s Kenneth Horsey has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft

Kenneth Horsey - UK Football
Kenneth Horsey - UK Football(Via "X" @Work_Horse68)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Six year offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey declared for the NFL draft Wednesday, November 29, via “X”.

After red-shirting in his Freshman year and undergoing open-heart surgery, Horsey made a full recovery and returned in 2019 to play in four games.

2020 saw him win the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Horsey helped Kentucky go 10-3 in 2021, starting in all 13 games for the Cats while ending the year Citrus Bowl champions.

The following year, Horsey was elected a team captain and started 12 games, falling in the Music City Bowl.

The UK lineman was limited to six games this year after battling injuries, but still helped the Cats to a 7-5 regular season record.

