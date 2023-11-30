Kentucky football fires wide receivers coach Scott Woodward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has fired wide receivers coach Scott Woodward after three seasons.

Kentucky’s leading receiver this season was Dane Key, who went for 553 yards.

Barion Brown was the team’s receptions leader with 40.

Despite some big numbers from the wide-outs, drops were a problem all season long for the Wildcats.

Woodward replaced Jovan Bouknight before the 2021 season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.