Grammy-nominated Ky. native to perform at Beshear inauguration

Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just under two weeks away from Governor Beshear’s inauguration, and on Thursday, the Beshears made some big announcements about it.

First Lady Britainy Beshear announced that Tyler Childers will perform at Governor Beshear’s inauguration, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A reading from Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House will accompany Childers’ performance.

Childers and House collaborated for the music video of Childers’ song “In your Love.”

RELATED: Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video

We also learned that Kentucky healthcare workers and public school educators will serve as grand marshals of the inauguration parade.

The Beshears also named the inauguration chair, co-chairs and honorary chairs. The Governor named Transportation Secretary Jim Gray as chair. Honorary chairs include Rocky Adkins and his wife and the late Tommy Elliott and his widow.

The inauguration parade will be held on December 12 at Capital Avenue. It begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

