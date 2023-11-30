Good Question: Can lottery winners stay anonymous in Kentucky?

For today’s Good Question, Lucie asks, “Why are lottery winners required to publicly reveal...
For today’s Good Question, Lucie asks, “Why are lottery winners required to publicly reveal their identities in Kentucky and various other states?”(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Lucie asks, “Why are lottery winners required to publicly reveal their identities in Kentucky and various other states?”

Those winners don’t have to reveal themselves, but if someone asks, the Kentucky Lottery is required to share that information. That’s because they are subject to open records laws.

A lottery spokesperson told me when a big winner comes in, they will ask if they are comfortable with sharing their story with the media and promoting it.

If they say “no” it ends there. But, if they are comfortable, they will take photos and send us a press release about the win.

They also told me, “With that being said, because we are subject to open records laws, if someone wants to send our legal department an ORR (open records request) for a specific winner, then we are bound by law to turn that over. We make sure and inform all of our winners about this possibility.”

There are some states where state law allows winners to remain anonymous. Obviously, Kentucky is not one of them.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Wesley N. Allen
Man arrested, charged with murder after Laurel County crash
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police find stolen excavator, suspect
Police warning about phone scam in Laurel County

Latest News

Wesley N. Allen
Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash
Vote Here
Dr. Dana Edwards files to run against Rep. Hal Rogers in 2024
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Grammy-nominated Ky. native to perform at Beshear inauguration
While RSV can affect everyone, it’s the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the U.S.
Kentucky doctors weigh in as infant RSV cases continue to rise