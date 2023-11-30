Good Question: Can lottery winners stay anonymous in Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Lucie asks, “Why are lottery winners required to publicly reveal their identities in Kentucky and various other states?”

Those winners don’t have to reveal themselves, but if someone asks, the Kentucky Lottery is required to share that information. That’s because they are subject to open records laws.

A lottery spokesperson told me when a big winner comes in, they will ask if they are comfortable with sharing their story with the media and promoting it.

If they say “no” it ends there. But, if they are comfortable, they will take photos and send us a press release about the win.

They also told me, “With that being said, because we are subject to open records laws, if someone wants to send our legal department an ORR (open records request) for a specific winner, then we are bound by law to turn that over. We make sure and inform all of our winners about this possibility.”

There are some states where state law allows winners to remain anonymous. Obviously, Kentucky is not one of them.

