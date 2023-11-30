Floyd Co. woman arrested for drug trafficking

A Floyd County woman was arrested for trafficking drugs.
A Floyd County woman was arrested for trafficking drugs.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY Facebook)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman from the Harold community is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered she was trafficking drugs.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area last Sunday when they made contact with Jill Adkins, 40.

During a search, deputies found more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, along with plastic baggies, digital scales, prescription pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

Adkins was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (crystal meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and third degree possession of a controlled substance (prescription medicine).

Adkins was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Wesley N. Allen
Man arrested, charged with murder after Laurel County crash
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police find stolen excavator, suspect
Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
WVSP: Human remains found inside burned minivan

Latest News

Andrew Miller of Conesville, Ohio is asking for birthday cards as his ninth birthday...
Ohio boy asking for birthday cards while he fights cancer
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Deputy honored for life saving role following serious crash
The UK Rural Physician Leadership Program receives scholarship money from Anthem Medicaid.
UK’s Rural Physician Leadership Program gets scholarship support from Anthem Medicaid
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - Rural Physcian Leadership Program Scholarship - Madison 11
Ohio boy asking for birthday cards as he continues cancer battle
Ohio boy asking for birthday cards as he continues cancer battle