Floyd Co. woman arrested for drug trafficking

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman from the Harold community is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered she was trafficking drugs.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area last Sunday when they made contact with Jill Adkins, 40.

During a search, deputies found more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, along with plastic baggies, digital scales, prescription pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

Adkins was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (crystal meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and third degree possession of a controlled substance (prescription medicine).

Adkins was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.