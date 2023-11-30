Family looking for answers after man killed in DUI crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky family is asking questions after a deadly crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on KY-192 in Laurel County.

Police said the driver that caused the crash, later identified as Wesley Allen, was drunk.

“He took a good, honest, decent, hard-working man away from his wife and kids and grandchildren. His daughter-in-law. We can’t get him back,” Valecia Swanson, the victim’s daughter-in-law, said.

Fred R. Johnson was killed in the crash, and his family members were stunned.

“I’m hurt. I’m mad. I don’t know. I’ve suffered loss before but nothing like this,” Teddy Swanson, the victim’s stepson, explained.

Allen, 29, is facing a murder charge. Police said his truck slammed into the Honda Civic that Johnson was driving.

Officials said Johnson had just left his job at Laurel Lake and was only minutes from home when the crash happened.

“Yesterday, I went to the spot where it happened. It was senseless. He was completely on his side of the road,” Swanson said.

Court records show Allen’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, and he had an open container in the truck.

“There’s so many people that this has completely destroyed. He was a well respected man. So many friends. So many family,” Swanson added.

Allen was taken to the Laurel County Jail.

Police are still waiting on blood tests to get more information about the level of intoxication.

The visitation for Johnson will be Sunday after 6 p.m. at Bowling Funeral Home in London, and the funeral will take place on Monday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.