FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Rep. Hal Rogers will not be alone on the Republican primary ballot in 2024.

On Thursday, Dr. Dana Edwards, of Manchester, filed to run for Congress in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.

After filing, Edwards issued the following statement:

Today I made my candidacy official and filed to run for Congress. I’ve served the people of this district for years as a surgeon, and I’m continuing my service to the community by running for Congress. Hal Rogers has been in office since 1980, and he’s failed to provide leadership on the issues that matter to Kentuckians. Whether it is the fentanyl crisis devastating our communities or the rampant inflation stealing Americans’ wages, Hal Rogers is noticeably absent. He’s fighting for his special interest donors - not his constituents. He’s voted for taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood, unconstitutional Red Flag laws, Joe Biden’s socialist budget, and protecting Ukraine’s border while ours remains wide open to illegal migrants, cartels, and fentanyl. I’m running for Congress to restore conservative leadership and fight for the interests of Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.

