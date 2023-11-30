Cyber breach impacting Kentucky homeowners

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WKYT) - For a family of five, selling, buying and moving to a new home can be a big hassle.

Ashlyn TenHagen, a homeowner in Falmouth, Ky., describes the process she’s been going through as a nightmare.

“We’ve been planning for a while to close today, and close on our new house tomorrow,” TenHagen said, “We found out this week when we tried to cancel our auto mortgage payment on our current house that their systems are down.”

Like other homeowners across the country, TenHagen was affected by a “cybersecurity incident” at LoanCare.

In a report filed by Fidelity National Financial, the parent company of LoanCare, they say the Company became aware of the incident on November 19. The same report says the incident wasn’t contained until November 26.

“They’re telling us nothing. We haven’t even got a message from them saying there’s been a cyber attack. We have received no notice from anybody. We’re pretty much left in the dark right now.” TenHagen said.

With another family waiting to move in, they’re left with filled boxes, empty walls, and a check written to their title company.

“Of course, in the process, the title company is like, ‘We now need two months of mortgage to cover them, to let you guys close.’ We were supposed to come out of this after this with a couple grand, and now we’re going to be under probably about three grand,” TenHagen said.

She said she’s been on hold multiple times when calling the company, and hasn’t been told any information.

After several phone calls, error messages, and nearly $4,600 later, TenHagen is hoping to be packed up and on her way to her new home this weekend.

“We’re living in boxes, we have a baby who is chewing on everything, so I’m like we either unpack everything, repack everything which it’s hard enough packing once. We’re just going to pay the money, hope that they settle it, and we get the money back. Just hope for the best.” She said.

The website for LoanCare is back up as of November 30. Yet, TenHagen says they have not been able to get on.

She says if she were able to, she would have concerns about paying her loan payment on the website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.