WVSP: Human remains found inside burned minivan

Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to WVSP.(WSAZ)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) - Troopers with West Virginia State Police have found what appears to be human remains inside a burned minivan.

Officials told our sister station, WSAZ, the remains were discovered on a gravel road off German Ridge Road in Wayne County Wednesday morning.

The medical examiner as well as law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
.
KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash
Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police release more information about theft from industrial park

Latest News

Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Deputy honored for life saving role following serious crash
Police warning about phone scam in Laurel County
Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook
First woman to serve as deputy for one SWVA county dies