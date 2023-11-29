WVSP: Human remains found inside burned minivan

WAYNE COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) - Troopers with West Virginia State Police have found what appears to be human remains inside a burned minivan.

Officials told our sister station, WSAZ, the remains were discovered on a gravel road off German Ridge Road in Wayne County Wednesday morning.

The medical examiner as well as law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.